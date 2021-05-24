Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Stake Boosted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 79.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,757 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.07% of Avery Dennison worth $10,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $216.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $226.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.33. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.01.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.93%.

AVY has been the subject of a number of research reports. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $247.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.08.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

