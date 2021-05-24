AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AVRO has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on AVROBIO in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVROBIO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on AVROBIO in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.22.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

AVROBIO stock opened at $9.09 on Thursday. AVROBIO has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $23.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.13. The company has a market capitalization of $379.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.35.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. Equities research analysts forecast that AVROBIO will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 204.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 60,922 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in AVROBIO in the 1st quarter valued at $5,091,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after buying an additional 187,597 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.