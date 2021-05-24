AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,349,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,250,000 after buying an additional 760,602 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,300,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,419,000 after buying an additional 476,688 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,980,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,194,000 after buying an additional 400,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 307.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 353,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,807,000 after purchasing an additional 266,569 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. AXIS Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $53.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.24. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $36.68 and a 12-month high of $58.61.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.94) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -80.77%.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

