B. Riley Begins Coverage on Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX)

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Forte Biosciences’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.37) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.76) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Forte Biosciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, (FBRC) assumed coverage on Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Shares of FBRX opened at $38.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.57. Forte Biosciences has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $513.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.28.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Forte Biosciences will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sepio Capital LP grew its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 218.4% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 58,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 40,191 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Forte Biosciences by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after buying an additional 46,089 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,367,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Forte Biosciences by 61.2% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Torrance, California.

