B. Riley Raises The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target to $92.00

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Children’s Place’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on The Children’s Place from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded The Children’s Place from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush raised shares of The Children’s Place from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of The Children’s Place from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.83.

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $91.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.95 and a 200-day moving average of $62.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.27. The Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $103.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The business had revenue of $435.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.15 million. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.96) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Children’s Place will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth approximately $589,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 2,445.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 290,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,215,000 after purchasing an additional 278,633 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,462,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in The Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth $8,638,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in The Children’s Place in the 4th quarter valued at $8,510,000.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

