B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$10.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price target on B2Gold to C$8.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Eight Capital cut their price target on B2Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.60.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at C$6.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. B2Gold has a twelve month low of C$5.25 and a twelve month high of C$9.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.55. The firm has a market cap of C$6.70 billion and a PE ratio of 8.67.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$625.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$609.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.4618068 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

In other news, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 42,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.43, for a total value of C$272,001.86. Also, Senior Officer Thomas Garagan sold 32,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.24, for a total value of C$204,054.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,610,831 shares in the company, valued at C$10,051,585.44.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

