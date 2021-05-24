Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Given New $295.00 Price Target at HSBC

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price objective decreased by HSBC from $374.00 to $295.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

BIDU has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $295.17.

Shares of BIDU opened at $189.53 on Thursday. Baidu has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.92. The stock has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $18,462,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,512,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,956,000 after purchasing an additional 138,741 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $6,756,000. United Maritime Capital LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 64,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,810,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $2,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

