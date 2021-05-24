BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) to announce $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. BancorpSouth Bank reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $2.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BancorpSouth Bank.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $260.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.09 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 25.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BXS shares. Hovde Group upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

BXS stock opened at $31.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.26. BancorpSouth Bank has a 1 year low of $18.10 and a 1 year high of $35.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 33.04%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 194,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

