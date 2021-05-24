BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,567 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BancorpSouth Bank were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,160,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,256,000 after acquiring an additional 305,420 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,907,000 after buying an additional 19,442 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,265,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,736,000 after buying an additional 21,955 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,112,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,534,000 after buying an additional 272,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

BancorpSouth Bank stock opened at $31.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12 month low of $18.10 and a 12 month high of $35.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.26.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $260.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BancorpSouth Bank will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BXS shares. Hovde Group upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.