Bank of America Begins Coverage on Tronox (NYSE:TROX)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of TROX opened at $23.25 on Thursday. Tronox has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average is $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.67.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Tronox had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $891.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tronox will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other Tronox news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman sold 16,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $297,624.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,440,896.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $107,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,904.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,901 shares of company stock worth $1,964,852 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tronox by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,836,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,398,000 after buying an additional 1,668,481 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tronox by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,688,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,094,000 after buying an additional 232,467 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,155,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,345 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,770,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,992,000 after purchasing an additional 540,257 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,530,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,609,000 after purchasing an additional 798,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

