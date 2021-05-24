Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 80.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 126,212 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $10,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOC. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 382.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,104,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,532,000 after purchasing an additional 875,705 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2,205.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,065,000 after buying an additional 615,521 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth $140,033,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $430,309,000 after buying an additional 430,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 300.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 509,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,377,000 after buying an additional 382,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $1,664,045.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,378 shares of company stock worth $6,235,825 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC opened at $370.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.44. The stock has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $378.61.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.73.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.