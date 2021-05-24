Bank of Nova Scotia Has $8.88 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 60.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 118,638 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $8,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Allstate by 0.5% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in The Allstate by 2.4% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Allstate by 1.6% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in The Allstate by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Allstate by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.82.

Shares of ALL opened at $137.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $84.97 and a 1 year high of $139.88. The stock has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.65.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $8,473,106.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,875,107.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,111 shares of company stock worth $30,694,662. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.