Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $10,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total value of $2,440,399.39. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $107,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,594.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,145 shares of company stock worth $23,132,722. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.59.

NYSE GPN opened at $193.60 on Monday. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $153.33 and a one year high of $220.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.73 and a 200 day moving average of $200.10. The company has a market capitalization of $57.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.89, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

