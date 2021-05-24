Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $9,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSA. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 373.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.14.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $276.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $269.94 and a 200 day moving average of $240.19. The firm has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.08. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $183.00 and a 1 year high of $283.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

