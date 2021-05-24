Bank of Nova Scotia Takes Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 48,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,160,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.09% of Masimo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Masimo by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,610,000 after acquiring an additional 33,189 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,211,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 243.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,963,000 after buying an additional 18,401 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter worth about $2,331,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,185,000 after buying an additional 29,789 shares during the period. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on MASI. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $217.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.75. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $203.81 and a 12-month high of $284.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.61.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.22 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.