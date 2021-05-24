Barclays Raises QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Price Target to GBX 444

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 406 ($5.30) to GBX 444 ($5.80) in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

QQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. QinetiQ Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 407.33 ($5.32).

Shares of LON:QQ traded up GBX 9.60 ($0.13) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 336 ($4.39). 1,432,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,555. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 331.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 309.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 16.31. QinetiQ Group has a 12 month low of GBX 208.28 ($2.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 355.20 ($4.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. This is an increase from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.20. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.98%.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

