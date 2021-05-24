Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $300.48 Million

Brokerages expect that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will announce sales of $300.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $307.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $293.95 million. Barnes Group reported sales of $235.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Barnes Group.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $301.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.70 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on B shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.18.

Shares of Barnes Group stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.27. 103,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.98 and a 200-day moving average of $50.61. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $57.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 51.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Barnes Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barnes Group (B)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.