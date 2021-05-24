Base Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.39 Million (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 24th. One Base Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.46 or 0.00003720 BTC on major exchanges. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $93,844.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Base Protocol has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Base Protocol alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 91.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00065898 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00017107 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $395.60 or 0.01006771 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 50% against the dollar and now trades at $3,990.75 or 0.10156167 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00085499 BTC.

About Base Protocol

BASE is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 1,361,009 coins and its circulating supply is 953,257 coins. Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Base Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Base Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.