Beacon (BECN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $641.00

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 24th. Beacon has a market capitalization of $2.84 million and approximately $641.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.60 or 0.00004295 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Beacon has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00024072 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001456 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003187 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000036 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

