Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the company will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.08.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 16.33%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BECN. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $56.49 on Monday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $21.96 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.38.

In related news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Also, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 6,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $324,321.75. Insiders have sold 17,642 shares of company stock worth $972,544 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 162.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,576,000 after acquiring an additional 163,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $1,132,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

