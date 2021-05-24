Beer Money Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21,759.00 (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Beer Money has a total market capitalization of $166,609.65 and $21,759.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beer Money coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Beer Money has traded down 39.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 109.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 44% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00065705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00016999 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 52.1% against the dollar and now trades at $370.11 or 0.00981149 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 96.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,117.27 or 0.10914855 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00085844 BTC.

Beer Money Profile

Beer Money is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 399,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io. The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Buying and Selling Beer Money

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

