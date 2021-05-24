Benchmark Protocol (MARK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $839,946.00

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. In the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded up 16% against the dollar. Benchmark Protocol has a market capitalization of $16.02 million and $839,946.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Benchmark Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.36 or 0.00003548 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Benchmark Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00065690 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00017147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.60 or 0.00942396 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,722.74 or 0.09702106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000326 BTC.

About Benchmark Protocol

MARK is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 34,168,896 coins and its circulating supply is 11,769,393 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi. Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com. Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Benchmark Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benchmark Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Benchmark Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Benchmark Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Benchmark Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.