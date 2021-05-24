Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS THQQF opened at $29.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.13. Embracer Group AB has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $35.54.

Embracer Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC and console games for the gaming market in Europe, the United States, Sweden, and internationally. The company's game catalogue consists of 190 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

