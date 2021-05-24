Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.93.

BERY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,116,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $737,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,000 shares of company stock worth $8,689,780 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BERY. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 16.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 67,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,393,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BERY traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $69.49. 9,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,503. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.58.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 5.61%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

