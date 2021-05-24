BetterBetting (BETR) Trading 43,024.5% Higher This Week

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded 11,349% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One BetterBetting coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BetterBetting has traded 43,024.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BetterBetting has a market capitalization of $232.69 million and approximately $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00064524 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 82.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00016796 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.30 or 0.00978309 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 48.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,844.74 or 0.09838793 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00084479 BTC.

About BetterBetting

BetterBetting (CRYPTO:BETR) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

BetterBetting Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetterBetting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetterBetting using one of the exchanges listed above.

