Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Rating Increased to Buy at 86 Research

86 Research upgraded shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. 86 Research currently has $100.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $103.00.

BILI has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Nomura upgraded Bilibili from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bilibili from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered Bilibili from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, CLSA began coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.70.

Shares of BILI opened at $102.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of -71.63 and a beta of 1.23. Bilibili has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $157.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.25.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.89% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.57% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

