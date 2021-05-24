Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Biogen by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Biogen by 17,242.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Biogen by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on BIIB. Wedbush lifted their target price on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.39.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $280.33. 19,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.16. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $363.92. The company has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.