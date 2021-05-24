Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Market Cap Hits $329,171.69

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 55.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 24th. Bitcoin Classic has a total market cap of $329,171.69 and $53,071.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001428 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded up 190.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Classic alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00025707 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001460 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003116 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Bitcoin Classic

Bitcoin Classic is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg. Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.