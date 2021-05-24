Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) One Day Volume Hits $25.00

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $111,307.33 and approximately $25.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000760 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 56.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars.

