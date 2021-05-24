BitMax Token Price Tops $1.85 on Top Exchanges (BTMX)

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 24th. In the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded up 35.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BitMax Token coin can now be bought for approximately $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitMax Token has a market cap of $1.22 billion and approximately $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 40.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00064223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 82.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00017315 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.19 or 0.00906572 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 79.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,624.08 or 0.09408961 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00083212 BTC.

BitMax Token Profile

BitMax Token is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io. BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io. BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax.

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BitMax Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitMax Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitMax Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

