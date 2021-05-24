BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Raised to $50.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BJ. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $45.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.42. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $32.84 and a 1-year high of $50.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.03.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 12,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $584,040.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,528 shares in the company, valued at $10,325,220.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $90,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 240,398 shares in the company, valued at $10,827,525.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,562 shares of company stock worth $3,889,985 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,787 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 64,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 18,992 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 185,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 35,145 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 556,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,755,000 after acquiring an additional 193,254 shares in the last quarter.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

