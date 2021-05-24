Blockstack (STX) Achieves Market Cap of $358.50 Million

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 24th. During the last seven days, Blockstack has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One Blockstack coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockstack has a total market capitalization of $358.50 million and $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00068423 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 58.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004554 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00081543 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00017554 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $392.50 or 0.01005386 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 53.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,281.90 or 0.10968016 BTC.

About Blockstack

Blockstack is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. The official message board for Blockstack is blog.blockstack.org. Blockstack’s official website is blockstack.org. Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Blockstack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

