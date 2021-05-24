Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) vs. Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Head to Head Contrast

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) and Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

27.9% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by institutional investors. 35.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hongkong Land has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Hongkong Land’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $519.47 million 0.87 -$80.53 million ($2.82) -7.27 Hongkong Land $2.32 billion 4.91 $198.00 million N/A N/A

Hongkong Land has higher revenue and earnings than Bluegreen Vacations.

Profitability

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Hongkong Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations -9.18% -14.57% -3.65% Hongkong Land N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bluegreen Vacations and Hongkong Land, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A Hongkong Land 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Hongkong Land beats Bluegreen Vacations on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail property primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta. The company also develops and sells residential properties. In addition, it is involved in hotel investment, finance, and project management businesses. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Hongkong Land Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.