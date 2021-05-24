Blueshift Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 8.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,255 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,355 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 8,825 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $38.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $104.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $42.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.89.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.6367 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 69.80%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

