Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $981,000 in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 83,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 568,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,143,000 after purchasing an additional 31,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $77.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.18. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.42 and a twelve month high of $90.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -352.41, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.49 million. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Planet Fitness news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $35,617.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at $493,774.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $8,354,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,738 shares of company stock worth $8,413,427. Company insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PLNT. Roth Capital increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.64.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

