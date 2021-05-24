Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 230,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Helix Energy Solutions Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 175,707 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,643.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 209,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 197,670 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,885,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,118,000 after acquiring an additional 438,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $5.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.17 million, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $6.76.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $163.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.11 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Lovoi sold 45,000 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $6.25) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

