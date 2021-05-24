Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,920 Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 217,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after acquiring an additional 18,840 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 74,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 38,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

SWX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Southwest Gas from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

Southwest Gas stock opened at $66.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.15. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $78.38.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $885.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

In related news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $201,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

