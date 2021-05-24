Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 3,084 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 69.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of Y. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alleghany in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Alleghany during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alleghany during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE:Y opened at $714.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $683.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $628.30. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $460.58 and a 1 year high of $737.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.66.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

