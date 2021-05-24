BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (ZAG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 26th

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th.

TSE:ZAG opened at C$15.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.19. BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF has a 12-month low of C$15.57 and a 12-month high of C$17.01.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.