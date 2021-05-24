BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH)

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.59% from the stock’s current price.

PATH has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. UiPath presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

Shares of NASDAQ PATH opened at $78.75 on Monday. UiPath has a 12 month low of $61.50 and a 12 month high of $83.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.16.

In other news, Director Laela Sturdy sold 1,527,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $85,549,688.00. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $77,457,408.00. Insiders have sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock valued at $280,629,496 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

