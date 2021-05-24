BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:ZWB)

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th.

TSE ZWB opened at C$20.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.50. BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF has a 52 week low of C$13.38 and a 52 week high of C$20.61.

