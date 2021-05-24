BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (ZEB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 26th

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th.

TSE:ZEB opened at C$35.71 on Monday. BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF has a one year low of C$21.24 and a one year high of C$35.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.97.

