BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 62.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,030 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $132,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.0% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 56,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $387.33. The stock had a trading volume of 7,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,813. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $384.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.28. The company has a market capitalization of $107.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $417.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

In related news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.44.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

