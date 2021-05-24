BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stake in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,315,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544,999 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.37% of Tata Motors worth $48,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTM. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Tata Motors by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,850,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,311,000 after buying an additional 4,588,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tata Motors by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,969,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,396 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,838,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 1,979,016.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 118,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the first quarter valued at about $1,892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

TTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NYSE TTM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.35. 7,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,585. Tata Motors Limited has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $23.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 2.03.

Tata Motors Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

