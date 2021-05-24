BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 5,644.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,765,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,717,014 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $61,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHNG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Change Healthcare by 3,192.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Change Healthcare by 394.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. 99.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHNG traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.94. 15,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,202,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.50. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.33.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Change Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.96.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

