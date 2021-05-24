BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 92.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,774 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.10% of The Travelers Companies worth $39,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 21,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $9,451,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,923,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $161,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,292,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,838 shares of company stock valued at $23,372,974 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $158.53. The company had a trading volume of 14,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $98.20 and a one year high of $162.71.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 32.44%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

