BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Takes Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 612,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $43,077,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,873,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $20,001,000. Marks Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 69.0% in the first quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 303,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after buying an additional 123,945 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 274,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,753,000 after buying an additional 36,820 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 88.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 264,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,608,000 after buying an additional 124,337 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.13. 102,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,182,659. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.48. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $39.17 and a twelve month high of $80.82.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

