Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (BOWFF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

5/20/2021 – Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$41.50 to C$42.25. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$42.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOWFF traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.07. 5,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,664. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $31.88.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($3.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $89.43 million during the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 48.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

