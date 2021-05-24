Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BYPLF. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bodycote from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bodycote from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bodycote from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Bodycote stock opened at $11.21 on Thursday. Bodycote has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

