Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $261,000 Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 11.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 277,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,184,000 after buying an additional 9,342 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,379,000 after buying an additional 8,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 255,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,119,000 after buying an additional 60,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $200.41 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.38 and a fifty-two week high of $202.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.46.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.19%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.63.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

